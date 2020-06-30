Invesco Ltd. Acquires 233,614 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 177.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,614 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.88% of Eagle Materials worth $21,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

