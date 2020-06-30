Invesco Ltd. Has $21.05 Million Stock Position in Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,265,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 106,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 9.04% of Golar LNG Partners worth $21,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMLP. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Golar LNG Partners from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GMLP opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. Golar LNG Partners LP has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $173.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.67). Golar LNG Partners had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $67.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

