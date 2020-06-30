Invesco Ltd. Acquires 73,439 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.05% of Urban Edge Properties worth $21,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth about $43,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,338,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,858 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 483.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,559 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,036,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,770 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

UE stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $93.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.55.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

