Invesco Ltd. Has $20.89 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.92% of Valmont Industries worth $20,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 4,564.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $154.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.06.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.