Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 391,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,539 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $20,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter worth $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.69. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,919.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $116,539.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PZZA. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $83.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

