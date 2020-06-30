Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 834,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273,537 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.05% of Kornit Digital worth $20,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.75. Kornit Digital Ltd has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $52.96.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.59 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

