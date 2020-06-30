Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.16% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $20,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BDN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $145.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

