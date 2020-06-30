FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.47% of FTI Consulting worth $20,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sidoti raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FTI Consulting has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $111.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $144.10. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.24.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.