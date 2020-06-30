Invesco Ltd. Has $20.89 Million Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,177,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,048 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.07% of Alamos Gold worth $20,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold Inc has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.63 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

