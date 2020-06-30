Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Restaurant Brands International worth $20,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 925.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,612,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,376 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,822,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,008,909,000 after buying an additional 3,160,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $156,659,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 94.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,128,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,090 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 22.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,428,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,022,000 after acquiring an additional 992,987 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.23.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

