Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,660,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.07% of GasLog worth $20,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of GasLog by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLOG opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $211.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.38. GasLog Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.71 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GasLog Ltd will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLOG. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.86.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

