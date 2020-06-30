Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Stake Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,917 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 57,950 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Globus Medical worth $20,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 31.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 385.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,264 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 46.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

GMED opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15. Globus Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $462,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,076 shares in the company, valued at $462,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMED. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

