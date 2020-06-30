Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,065,764 Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065,764 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $20,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,538,000 after purchasing an additional 597,407 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,300,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at $17,992,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.54.

QGEN opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. Qiagen NV has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qiagen NV will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

