APG Asset Management N.V. Has $2.51 Million Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 369.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,353,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in FOX by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,223,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,788,000 after buying an additional 2,843,523 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,561,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,597,000 after buying an additional 1,073,009 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,606,000 after buying an additional 362,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,500,000 after buying an additional 346,204 shares during the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOX opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.57. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 101,556 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $2,873,019.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,974.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 49,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,783.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,535.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

