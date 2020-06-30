APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 151,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.08% of Sterling Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 108.2% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky purchased 15,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 517,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,291.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,351 shares of company stock worth $281,658 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

NYSE STL opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $250.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

