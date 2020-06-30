APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 81,100 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 2.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Southern Copper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Southern Copper by 13.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $367,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.03. Southern Copper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

