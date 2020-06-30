APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 26,876 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,876 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.05% of Aramark worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,956,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,458,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 215.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 213,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 145,972 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aramark by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 325,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aramark news, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,452.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,447.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

