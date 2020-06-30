APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,032,500 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,032,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,408,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after purchasing an additional 389,531 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 92.4% in the first quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,349,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,062 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 38.9% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,399,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,140 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 15.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,837,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,102,000 after acquiring an additional 383,180 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,330,000 after acquiring an additional 581,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

AU opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $29.31.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The mining company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.70.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

