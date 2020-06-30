Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 494,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 27.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCS opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.61. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti lifted their price target on Steelcase from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

