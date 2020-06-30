APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases New Holdings in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.13% of MEDNAX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MD. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in MEDNAX by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MEDNAX by 89.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on MEDNAX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.62.

Shares of MD opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. MEDNAX Inc has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.88 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 36.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. MEDNAX’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

