APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 446,039 Shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 214.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 653,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,039 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.37% of Newmark Group worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,054,000 after purchasing an additional 99,527 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 95,394 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 664.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1,131.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 69,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

NMRK opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $819.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.72. Newmark Group Inc has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $483.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.27 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

