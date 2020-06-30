APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases New Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.87% of Daqo New Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 27.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 46,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after buying an additional 31,996 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,017,000.

DQ opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $969.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $81.46.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $168.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

