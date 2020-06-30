APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases New Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 147,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.78% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 23.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

GHL opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.60. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 70.96% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

GHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

