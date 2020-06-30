Wellington Management Group LLP Has $556,000 Position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,485 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Cyberark Software by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Cyberark Software from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cyberark Software from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.95.

Cyberark Software stock opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.29. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

