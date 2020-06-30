Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 28.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $50,460.00. Also, Director Leon Aghababai Palandjian acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $157,650.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $359,490 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CATC stock opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $82.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CATC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.