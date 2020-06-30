BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $83,000 Holdings in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 41,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ KE opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $315.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $293.93 million during the quarter.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.