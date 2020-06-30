BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Invests $84,000 in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 63.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 76.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

MMYT stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

