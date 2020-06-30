BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFIS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFIS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

In other news, Director Sandra Bodnyk bought 1,000 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $264.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $53.88.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.