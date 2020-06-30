BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 335,791 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 466.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,022,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,055,000 after buying an additional 842,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 732,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 471,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in WPX Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,003,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,489,000 after purchasing an additional 585,068 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.59.

Shares of WPX opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.59. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 289.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

