Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 47,881 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,881 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.47% of NN worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NN by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NN by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NN by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NN by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

NNBR stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. NN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $177.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.75 million for the quarter. NN had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NNBR shares. ValuEngine raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

