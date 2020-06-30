Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Given New $37.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.85.

CNQ stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.75. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

