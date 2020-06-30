Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MOG.A. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Moog in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Shares of MOG.A opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. Moog has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $765.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.72 million. Moog had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moog will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

