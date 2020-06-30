Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $2.70 to $6.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of CVE opened at $4.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.53). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 93.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 186,325 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 527,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 275,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,769,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,262,000 after buying an additional 3,191,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 744.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,204,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 4,588,138 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

