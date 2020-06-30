Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kennametal is poised to benefit from its diversified business structure, solid liquidity position and innovation capabilities. Its simplification/modernization activities are predicted to yield annualized savings of $30-$35 million in fiscal 2020 and $65-$75 million in fiscal 2021. Also, its policy of rewarding shareholders with dividends bodes well. However, the company is wary of the adverse impacts of the pandemic and it, therefore, suspended its financial projections for fiscal 2020. Notably, its cost-saving measures might be of help in the quarters ahead. In addition, weakness in gross and operating margins as well as forex woes might prove challenging. Year to date, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry. Also, its earnings estimates have declined for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 in the past 30 days.”

Get Kennametal alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMT. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.78.

NYSE:KMT opened at $27.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.38. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Kennametal had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kennametal news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $210,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $279,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $730,280. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kennametal by 45.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,759,000 after buying an additional 671,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 260,034.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 743,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 941.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 128,801 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 33,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.