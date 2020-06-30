Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NantKwest, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company’s product candidates include aNK, haNK and taNK for the treatment of cancers, infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural killer cell. NantKwest, Inc. is headquartered in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California. “

Get Nantkwest alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NK opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $980.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. Nantkwest has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 112,350.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nantkwest will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 29,609 shares of Nantkwest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $385,213.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,204,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,687,201.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Soon-Shiong purchased 3,710,000 shares of Nantkwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,965,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,750,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,859,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,085 in the last ninety days. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nantkwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nantkwest in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nantkwest (NK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.