Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) to Hold

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Get Nephros alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

NEPH opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.56. Nephros has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $71.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Nephros had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 56.37%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nephros during the 1st quarter worth $21,391,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nephros by 238.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nephros during the first quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nephros in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,987,000.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nephros (NEPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.