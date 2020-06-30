Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARNA. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $62.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.67, a current ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.10 earnings per share. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $650,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $2,022,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,431 shares of company stock worth $6,996,428 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

