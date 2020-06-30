National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKSH. ValuEngine cut National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $48.82.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. National Bankshares had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $66,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 108,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bankshares (NKSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.