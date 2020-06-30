Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $5.50 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Murphy Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

NYSE:MUR opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $76,132.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $11,725,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

