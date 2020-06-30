NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Get NantHealth alerts:

NH has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

NantHealth stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $452.44 million, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.92.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NH. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NantHealth by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 112,605 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NantHealth by 616.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 37,812 shares in the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NantHealth (NH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.