Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) to Sell

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc engages in the provision of money saving and personal finance services. Its operating segments include Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services and MoneySavingExpert.com. Money vertical offers credit cards, current accounts, mortgages, loans, debt solutions, savings accounts and business finance. Insurance vertical offers breakdown, dental, home, life, medical, motor, pet and travel insurance. Travel segment operates through the TravelSupermarket.com brand, which offers customers the ability to search and compare car hire, flights, hotels, and package holidays. MoneySavingExpert.com segment offers consumer finance websites. Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc is headquartered in Chester, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

MYSRF stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.84.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and editorial-based websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to enhance the management of their money under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and price comparison for package holidays, car rental, flights, hotels, and various travel costs, including travel insurance, transfers, and airport parking under the TravelSupermarket brand, as well as operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand, and price comparison platform under the Decision Tech brand.

