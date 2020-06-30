MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVC CAPITAL INC is a business development company traded on the New York Stock Exchange, under the listing symbol MVC and is advised by The Tokarz Group Advisers LLC. MVC provides long-term equity and debt investment capital to fund growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations of small and middle-market companies in a variety of industries primarily located in the U.S. The investments can take the form of common and preferred stock (control and non-control investments) and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; senior and subordinated loans; or convertible securities. MVC serves as the lead investor for transactions, as well as a co-investor in companies along with other private equity sponsors. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of MVC Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:MVC opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. MVC Capital has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 67.19 and a current ratio of 67.19.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter. MVC Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 105.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MVC Capital will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVC. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 456,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 99,192 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MVC Capital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 61,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MVC Capital by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,628 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MVC Capital by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 177,582 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

