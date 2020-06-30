APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 65.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 470.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,426,000 after buying an additional 1,474,512 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $68,689,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,357,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,282,000 after acquiring an additional 658,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Argus reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

