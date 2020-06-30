Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stake Trimmed by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 156,200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Momo worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Momo by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Momo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Momo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Momo by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

MOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. Momo Inc has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Momo had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

