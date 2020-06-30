Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599,877 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 192.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

NYSE:KSS opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.73. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 17,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

