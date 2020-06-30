APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 148,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Huntsman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 281,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 66,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.07. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Huntsman from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

