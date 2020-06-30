APG Asset Management N.V. Has $3.11 Million Stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.34% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPMT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of GPMT opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $387.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 13,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $98,989.02. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $125,884. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

