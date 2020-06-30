Legal & General Group Plc Buys 2,876 Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.09% of Argo Group worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Argo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,222,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,122,000 after buying an additional 392,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Argo Group by 2,645.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after purchasing an additional 325,467 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Argo Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,308,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,058,000 after purchasing an additional 233,818 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Argo Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226,236 shares during the period.

Shares of ARGO opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. Argo Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other Argo Group news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 3,000 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $82,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

