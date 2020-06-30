Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.33% of Consolidated Communications worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $444.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.04 and a beta of 1.19. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

