Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 36,686 Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Vector Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,918 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vector Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VGR opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Vector Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,804,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

